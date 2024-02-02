Datacentrix Triumphs as OQLIS Data Impact Award Recipient

Datacentrix is proud to win the LUMIN23 Data Impact Award from OQLIS for innovative use of the platform in data insights, focusing on Zero Trust logs, endpoint management, security, and SOC.

“Datacentrix has long championed innovation and excellence in harnessing the power of data,” explains Sunil Singh Divisional Managing Director: Managed Services and Security Solutions at Datacentrix. “The award from OQLIS serves as a testament to the dedication of our team, while underscoring our consistent pursuit of excellence in using data to foster growth, optimize operations, and deliver value to our customers.

“We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and success with OQLIS, delivering transformative results and making a significant impact in the world of data,” Singh adds.

OQLIS is an easy-to-integrate data intelligence interface built into one single platform, allowing businesses to ingest, store, visualize, analyze, and predict trends, via an all-in-one intuitive and integrated interface, in real-time.