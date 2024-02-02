Cybersecurity Experts Join Commvault’s Resilience Council

Commvault has announced the formation of the Commvault Cyber Resilience Council.

Experts from security, public sector, and tech industries join Commvault’s council, advising on security trends, cyber threats, and best practices.

Chaired by Melissa Hathaway, a top cybersecurity advisor with extensive experience, the council will play a crucial role in shaping product development, defining partnerships, and guiding business strategies for Commvault.

Council members include renowned experts:

Following a distinguished career protecting digital assets and guiding organizations such as Tik Tok and ADP, Cloutier helps organizations enhance their corporate security strategies and digital protection mechanisms.

Shawn Henry, Chief Security Officer, CrowdStrike, Former Executive Assistant Director, FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch

Building on his 24-year career with the FBI, Henry spearheads security strategies at CrowdStrike, where he leads the charge against cybercrime and addresses cyber threats with innovative technologies and intelligence-driven responses.

As a 20-year cybersecurity veteran with accomplishments including the formation of BT Security, Hughes is dedicated to developing advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect enterprises against emerging digital threats.

Nancy Wang, Cybersecurity Investor, Former General Manager of AWS Data Protection and Data Security

After launching the first managed data protection business for AWS Cloud, which now serves the majority of Fortune 500 enterprises on AWS, Wang now invests in cybersecurity startups and advises them on product strategy and enterprise Go-To-Market.

John Zangardi, CEO, Redhorse Corporation, Former CIO, U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security

Zangardi harnesses his vast experience in government IT, including roles as CIO for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Acting CIO and Principal Deputy for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and Acting CIO for the U.S. Department of the Navy (DON), to deliver advanced data analytics and cybersecurity counsel to solve mission-critical government issues.

“Each new member of the council brings a diverse wealth of experience, from governance and risk management, to developing cutting-edge security products and countering sophisticated cyber threats,” said Hathaway. “I look forward to collaborating with this esteemed group of experts as we work hand-in-hand with Commvault to combat widespread AI-driven threats and advance cyber resilience for organizations around the world.”