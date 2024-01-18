Vodacom Group Tops the Charts as Africa’s Foremost Employer

Vodacom Group secures the top position as the continent’s leading employer, receiving prestigious certification from the Top Employers Institute.

Vodacom South Africa and Vodacom Mozambique also claim first place. The recognition highlights Vodacom’s commitment to outstanding HR policies, encompassing key areas such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Shameel Joosub, CEO said, “It is an honour to be recognized as the Top Employer on the continent where our main reason for existence is to connect for a better future. Our employees live our purpose through the ‘Spirit of Vodacom’ which includes several initiatives that ensure our employees remain engaged, boosting morale and cultivating a progressive and effective organizational culture”.

Vodacom Group’s population reach across its markets exceeds 500 million people, with operations in South Africa, Tanzania, the DRC, Mozambique, Lesotho, Egypt and partners in Safaricom Kenya and Safaricom Ethiopia. The Top Employer certification was also awarded to Vodacom Lesotho, Vodacom DRC, Vodacom Tanzania, Safaricom Kenya and Safaricom Ethiopia.