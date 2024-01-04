Top 3 AI Trends to Combat Cybercrime in 2024

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the threat of cybercrime is on the rise in Africa and the Middle East. The Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2023 indicates that 86% of organizations in these regions experienced at least one ransomware attack last year. As organizations head into the new year, three top AI trends can help them meet business goals while strengthening data defenses against cybercriminals.

1. Building Trust, Mitigating Risks, and Ensuring Security with AI TRiSM:

With AI’s rise, Gartner studies suggest that organizations must prioritize reliability, trustworthiness, and security in AI models and applications. Implementing an AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (TRiSM) program is crucial. This program ensures essential governance, helping businesses proactively identify and manage risks. Organizations should avoid unfocused experimentation and ensure a clear direction, realistic return on investment, and adherence to regulations for sustained impact.

2. Innovate Faster with AI-Augmented Development:

The adoption of AI solutions has surged, with a projected 30% of organizations implementing an AI-augmented development and testing strategy by 2025. AI can automate tedious tasks in software development, accelerating code production. Generative AI aids in code creation, comprehension, app modernization, and technical debt identification. It is pivotal in meeting user demands for AI-driven products and services, facilitating successful software testing.

3. Drive Efficiency through an Augmented Connected Workforce:

The augmented connected workforce aims to optimize human workers’ value, using intelligent applications and analytics to support their experience, well-being, and skill development. By 2027, 25% of CIOs are expected to use this strategy, reducing time by up to 50% for key roles. The approach fosters innovative problem-solving and decision-making, enhancing business results.

While acknowledging AI trends in 2024, organizations must also focus on essential industry aspects. With human talent and failure responsible for over half of significant cyber-attacks, cybersecurity experts require technical skills and soft skills like problem-solving and AI understanding. Partnering with solutions providers committed to unlocking value and ensuring data security, recovery, and freedom is crucial. The uncertain future of cybercrime can be mitigated by harnessing AI’s potential and leveraging reliable channel partners, allowing organizations to strengthen data defenses and “bounce forward” from cyber threats.

By Lisa Strydom, Senior Manager: Channel and Alliances Africa at Veeam Software