TECNO and itel Unveil Their Exciting Tech Roadmap for 2024

Entering a new year is like opening a door to possibilities, and for tech enthusiasts, TECNO and itel are set to make 2024 a thrilling ride.

After a successful 2023 in South Africa, marked by the introduction of the SPARK 10 Series, both brands are gearing up for another exciting year. TECNO, in particular, has a major launch scheduled for the second quarter.

Already making waves, TECNO proudly sponsors this year’s African Cup of Nations tournament in Côte d’Ivoire, embodying its commitment to celebrating African soccer excellence. As both TECNO and itel look forward to the year ahead, they are exploring partnerships and collaborations that resonate with the passions of South Africans.

Staying true to their mission of providing affordable, reliable, and value-for-money devices, both brands are dedicated to meeting the needs and desires of their fans. From Valentine’s Day to Christmas and New Year, TECNO and itel plan to add their unique touch to South Africa’s social calendar.

For those who love the thrill of winning prizes, TECNO and itel are here to delight. Building on the opportunities in 2023, both brands will continue hosting competitions on their social media pages throughout 2024.

Get ready for a year filled with innovation, celebration, and fantastic opportunities with TECNO and itel!