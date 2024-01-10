Nigeria’s Africa Stablecoin Consortium Postpones Launch of cNGN Stablecoin

Nigeria’s Africa Stablecoin Consortium released a statement on January 8 apologizing for any confusion caused regarding their unofficial launch date which was originally planned to be February 27,2024. As of yet, there is no clear indication of a new launch date.

The ASC will instead be engaging with appropriate regulatory bodies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, to participate in its regulatory sandbox program until compliance with regulations and guidelines have been fulfilled.

The new Stablecoin project aims to provide a practical solution for various financial challenges that present itself within the African economic context. In Africa remittances are quite popular and stablecoins can be an attractive cost-effective alternative way for people to access these funds, and it also offers to alleviate recipients from exorbitant fees of traditional remittance service.

Another way that stablecoins offer to aid Nigerians in their financial pursuits is by protecting their wealth from the devaluation of local currencies. Stablecoins provide a stable digital asset for savings and investments.

Additionally, the currency can offer benefits for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) by simplifying cross-border trade for SMEs, making it easier to conduct international transactions without the complications of fluctuating exchange rates.

Although the stablecoin promises be an aid to the Nigerian population, there are still questions about price volatility of cryptocurrencies tend to be unpredictable, fluctuating frequently. In view of this concern, the stablecoin has been designed to maintain a stable value, as opposed to the extreme volatility of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Owing its stability to being pegged with reserve assets like fiat currencies – the US Dollar, Euro, or Nigerian Naira, and even gold – it may prove to be a better alternative to cryptocurrencies as we know it.

As complex as it may seen, transacting with cNGN may be simpler than anticipated. Users will be able to withdraw their CNGN for Naira. cNGN will also mirror the value of the Naira, meaning that 1 cNGN will amount to 1 Naira – as to maintain the currencies stability.

ASC is yet to release the official launch date of the currency. Nonetheless, it has sparked debates on how it has the potential to Web3 adoption in Nigeria and overshadow existing cryptocurrencies like eNaira and CBDC.