MIT Africa Program and AXIAN Telecom Join Forces for Youth Empowerment

AXIAN Telecom announces its partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Africa Program’s initiative in Ivory Coast, emphasizing its commitment to fostering education and empowering African youth.

AXIAN Telecom is funding the MIT Africa IMO program, aligning with its goal to promote STEM education and contribute to Africa’s growth.

The company’s support aims to increase the visibility of African talent in STEM fields, equipping the youth with tools for success and contributing to the continent’s overall development.

The MIT-Africa Program has developed the MIT-Africa IMO program, a part of the Global Teaching Lab program. The partnership aims to build on the program’s success and recognize its positive impact on Ivory Coast’s youth.

The 2024 MIT-Africa IMO bootcamp, funded by AXIAN Telecom, took place in Abidjan from January 5 to 13. The initiative involves MIT students training local teams for competitions like the International Math Olympiad and the Pan-African Math Olympiad.

This program has trained the Ivory Coast National team, preparing them to compete in regional and international Maths Olympiads.

Stéphane Oudin, CEO at AXIAN Telecom, expresses excitement about supporting the MIT Africa IMO program, intending to broaden the partnership to include other countries where AXIAN Telecom operates.

AXIAN Telecom believes in changing lives through STEM education, empowering African youth for a better future by nurturing talent.

Ari Jacobovits, Managing Director at MIT-Africa Programme,”It’s important to make these investments now, not only because our future depends on it, but because it’s clear that the talent is currently available and eager to make the most of these opportunities. We are grateful to AXIAN Telecom in sharing in this vision and will undoubtedly be inspired by what these brilliant young minds will do next.”