Meet the Big Guys: The 6th Annual Digital Retail Africa 2024 Line – Up

With the digital revolution swift on our heals, the ever increasing demand for industry’s to make the ultimate paradigm shift is not disappearing any day soon. This is no less true for the retail industry that are having to make the digital jump.

In the wake of a massive e-commerce explosion that is just about to take place before our very eyes, the number of online consumers are increasing by the minute and with this arises a new set of challenges which will require innovation.

This year’s 6th Annual Digital Retail Africa 2024, hosted on January 31 at the Gallagher Convention Centre – is geared towards bringing you the latest insights and trends from a technological perspective so that you won’t stay behind.

This year’s line up is impressive with speakers from major South African retail brands being represented. These include; Pick’n’Pay, Shoprite, Wolfpack, Multichoice, The Foschini Group, AWS, Reliance Retail, Clicks Group Limited, AfroCentric Group, PCG, First National Bank, and Wolfpack.

The line-up of speakers are as follows:

Koen Den Hollander

Co-founder – Omni-Channel Retail Platform, Wolfpack

Matthew Bernath

Head of Data Ecosystems, ShopriteX

Ansgar Pabst

HOD, GMD Omnichannel, Pick’n’Pay

Munyaradzi Nyikavaranda

Group Executive Head: Digital Analytics & Marketing Technology, Multichoice

Nenzeni Duma

Innovation Executive, FNB South Africa

Fionna Ronnie

Head of Customer and Loyalty, TFG (The Foschini Group)

Amer Hussaim

CXO (Supply Chain) Reliance FMCG (Consumer Brands), Reliance Retail

Mpilo Nxaba

Digital Marketing Manager, Clicks Group Limited

Wongama Millie

Group ecommerce & Digital Marketing Lead Group eCommerce & Digital, The Prestige Cosmetics Group

Martin Geda Banda

Senior Partner Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Vukosi Sombo

Executive Head of Data Insights, Afrocentric Group

This impressive line – up of top speakers from the retail industry will be delving deep into the latest industry trends and sharing insights into how they are innovating in their respective spaces to pivot into the digital space. Transitioning into a digital economic environment is more than digital transition – it is a complete paradigm shift, and you cannot be ill prepared for it. Make sure you don’t get left behind and register for the event.