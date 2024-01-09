Expert Insights on the Future of Robotics

Major robotics and automation company, Yaskawa Southern Africa that is at the forefront of embracing industry-shaping trends envisions a profound impact from AI advancements moving forward.

They anticipate that Machine Learning and deep learning will enhance perception and decision-making abilities in robots and that edge computing holds the power to reduce latency and improve real-time decision-making for robots.

Advancements in AI and ML, will bring innovations to the world of robotics that will start to emerge in different industries – and is expected to increase efficiency and productivity. Yaskawa envisions that robots will begin to emerge more and more as time passes by. Here is how Yaskawa envisions robots will be incorporated into every area of society:

Human – Robot Collaboration

Collaborative robotics (cobots) and safety technologies enable closer interaction between humans and robots in shared workspaces. With these advancements, South Africa’s manufacturing sector can expect a seamless integration of humans and robots in the future, fostering productive and efficient working environments.

Advanced Sensing Technologies

It is predicted that in 2024, increased use of innovations in sensor technologies, including LiDAR or Light Detection and Ranging- a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges- and radar, as well as improved computer vision, will enhance the perception capabilities of robots.

AI an Machine Learning

The transformative role of AI and Machine Learning, will enhance robot’s perception, adaptive decision making, predictive maintenance, and task automation. These advancements all align with South Africa’s goal of incorporating intelligent automation to boost productivity and competitiveness.

