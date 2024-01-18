Exness Invites South African Students to Enroll for Fintech Scholarship Program

Multi-asset broker Exness is now accepting applications for its Fintech Scholarships program from exceptional South African students. This marks the second consecutive year of the program’s operation in our country, underlying Exness’ ongoing dedication to supporting education in STEM fields in South Africa.

Exness Fintech Scholarships is designed to create a pathway to academic excellence and career development for outstanding, underprivileged, talented individuals, empowering them to be the next generation of tech leaders.

In partnership with the esteemed University of Cape Town (UCT), the country’s most prestigious institution, Exness will once again support the educational pursuits of university students in science and tech-related courses.

Recipients of the scholarships will receive comprehensive financial assistance that covers tuition fees in full and living expenses fully or partially, depending on the candidate’s financial needs.

To qualify, applicants should hold an offer of acceptance from the University of Cape Town for Computer Science or Mathematics and maintain a grade average of over 70% (or equivalent).

Martin Thorvaldsson, Exness Head of Community, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to continue the Exness Fintech Scholarships Program for a second consecutive year in South Africa, allowing exceptional young minds to shine in a tech-related field.

“Following the program’s success, we are eager to support another cohort of talented students and help them contribute in their own way to the advancement of technology and science both in South Africa and the world as a whole. At Exness, we are strong believers in the transformative power of education and technology, and these scholarships embody our dedication to fostering talent that has the potential to bring great advancements in our sector.”

Exness Fintech Scholarships already empowers 3 University of Cape Town students and 50 other students from Cyprus and Kenya. The program has plans to expand its reach in more countries, offering more promising individuals the chance to realize their educational aspirations and career dreams in technology.

Students interested in the Exness Fintech Scholarships 2024 program can access more information and apply online.