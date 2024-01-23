Boutique investment firm BCI, a subsidiary of the global financial services provider Apex Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Rassou as Senior Executive leading Client and Strategy.

Kim’s appointment aims to strengthen BCI as it maintains its commitment to providing own-brand and co-branded CIS portfolios to wealth managers across South Africa. Currently overseeing approximately R330 billion in assets under administration, BCI manages a diverse portfolio of more than 450 CIS portfolios.

Before joining BCI, Kim held key roles, including Head of Fund Accounting for Hedge and Private Equity at Sanne, followed by her position as the Head of Distribution for the Apex Group. Kim also has a professional background at Fundhouse, Old Mutual Wealth, and Satrix, contributing her expertise as an investment professional. Notably, she played a pivotal role in establishing the DFM for Old Mutual Wealth in 2016. With over two decades of experience in asset management, Kim brings a proven track record of delivering client solutions across various aspects of the value chain.

Commenting on her appointment, Kim Rassou, Senior Executive overseeing Client and Strategy at BCI, expressed, “This is an exciting juncture to join the BCI team as we continue servicing clients across South Africa and consider our role within the broader network of boutique investment businesses within the Apex Group. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with Robert and the extended team to present even more exciting opportunities to our investor community.”

Robert Walton, CEO of BCI, remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Kim on board and witness the growth of the BCI team. Kim’s extensive experience brings invaluable insights as we concentrate on our next growth phase, continuing to support investors in South Africa and beyond.”