AI Power Behind New Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

Following the release of the new AI powered Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra, that was announced on Wednesday January 17, Samsung becomes the very first Smartphone to partner with Google Cloud to integrate Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices.

According to Janghyun Yoon, Corporate EVP and Head of Software Office of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, Google and Samsung have long shared the same values around the importance of making technology more helpful and accessible for everyone.

He says, “After months of rigorous testing and competitive evaluation, the Google Cloud and Samsung teams worked together to deliver the best Gemini-powered AI experience on Galaxy.”

The multimodal Gemini that was built from scratch, can generalise and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information including text, code, images, and video. Starting with Samsung-native applications, users can take advantage of the summarisation feature across Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard. Gemini Pro on Vertex AI provides Samsung with critical Google Cloud features, including security, safety, privacy, and data compliance

Imagen 2, an advanced text-to-image diffusion technology from Google DeepMind – an enhanced image feature that promises to provide users with a whole new level of photo editing. The features can be accessed in Generative Edit in S24’s Gallery application.

While Samsung has made the Smartphone available for Pre-order, some have already had the pleasure of testing the new device out. Reviews provide varying perspectives on what the rage is really all about.

The impressive price tag – in comparison to the value was amongst the top circulating positive reviews with considerable mention of the QHD, 1440 x 3088 resolution display. Comparison has even been made with the Ultra. A major upgrade for users who are prone to watching movies and videos from their phones.

Amongst the exciting AI features are a plethora of tools, like Live Translate that enables real-time voice and text translations within the native app, is especially impressive. This feature provides split-screen translations for live conversations, and offers text transcriptions without the need for cellular data or Wi-Fi.

Another surprising feature is the Chat Assist and Samsung Keyboard’s AI integration that optimises conversational tones and provides real-time translations in 13 languages for messages and various apps.

Stand out feature is the Smartphones ProVisual Engine that promises to enhance image capturing with features like Quad Tele System’s 5x optical zoom, Nightography improvements, and enhanced video recording capabilities. The larger pixel size, improved optical image stabilizer, and noise reduction contribute to clear photos and videos, even in challenging conditions.

This all and more is what the newest addition to the Samsung family promises to provide. We are yet to uncover what this new generation of AI integrated mobile technology means for the world.