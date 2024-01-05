5 technology trends affecting the security sector in 2024!

Even for technology veterans, the rapid changes in the past year emphasize the need to focus on evolving trends.

Explore the key technological trends shaping the security sector in 2024:

1. Generative AI in Security: Expect security-focused applications using large language models (LLMs) and generative AI, assisting operators and enhancing customer support.

2. Hybrid Solution Management: Hybrid architectures optimize efficiency by leveraging on-premise, cloud, and edge technologies, providing flexibility and enhancing AI support and automation.

3. Security and Safety Separation: Recognizing security and safety as distinct use cases, video surveillance and analytics are increasingly utilized for safety, addressing unintentional dangers like climate-related disasters.

4. Regulation and Compliance Influence: Global regulatory scrutiny impacts technology development, application, and use, requiring vendors to align with compliance requirements in areas like AI, cybersecurity, sustainability, and corporate governance.

5. Total System Perspective: Monitoring and reporting on various factors, including energy consumption and environmental impact, become crucial. Vendors must consider the total impact of ownership, fostering innovation and sustainability across the supply chain.

In navigating these challenges, collaboration, and transparency will be essential for positive outcomes in 2024 and beyond.