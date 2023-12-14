Young Black Women Empowerment with Digital Skills

Momentum Metropolitan Foundation, with Deviare, empowers 10 young black women through a transformative digital skills initiative.

Focused on critical technological domains, particularly cybersecurity, the program aims to prepare participants for success in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Exclusively targeting young black females, the initiative promotes gender diversity and empowerment. The group comprises a well-balanced mix, with 70% graduates and 30% non-graduates, showcasing inclusivity across educational backgrounds.

The regional distribution emphasizes diversity, with four participants from Limpopo, two from Mpumalanga, and four from Gauteng, reflecting a strategic and inclusive approach to geographical representation.

Nkosinathi Mahlangu, Youth Employment Portfolio Head at Momentum Metropolitan, stated, “This collaboration embodies our commitment to fostering diversity and empowering the next generation of female technology leaders. We believe that providing comprehensive digital skills and real-world experiences is essential for their success.”

The Digital Empowerment Program offers comprehensive training in critical technological domains, particularly Cyber Security, equipping participants with essential skills for navigating the modern digital landscape.

The program includes a unique Virtual Global Apprenticeship, providing invaluable job experience, mentorship, and global networking for personal development and enhanced employability. This virtual apprenticeship allows participants to gain remote work experience with renowned organizations worldwide, broadening their perspectives and skills on a global scale.

Upon completing the program, Deviare offers the top three learners an exclusive six-month placement, providing hands-on experience and a pathway to exciting career opportunities within the leading technology organization.

Lubabalo Dyantyi at Deviare expressed, “Deviare is honored to partner with Momentum Metropolitan Foundation in this initiative. We are dedicated to offering meaningful opportunities that enable young women to thrive in critical technological domains, contributing to the industry’s overall growth.”