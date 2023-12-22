Top 10 Tech Newsmakers of 2023

Africa is experiencing a dynamic surge in its tech landscape, showcasing remarkable advancements and contributions to the global tech arena. The continent has become a hotbed for innovation, with thriving startup ecosystems across cities like Lagos, Nairobi, and Cape Town. Fintech companies like Flutterwave and Paystack are not only transforming local economies but gaining international recognition.

Africa’s commitment to sustainable development is evident in the growth of green tech initiatives, harnessing renewable energy and eco-friendly solutions. The rollout of 5G networks by telecom giants such as MTN and Safaricom has significantly enhanced connectivity, fostering digital inclusion.

Moreover, the continent’s increasing prominence in AI, blockchain, and space exploration demonstrates a diverse and progressive tech landscape. With visionary entrepreneurs, supportive ecosystems, and a youthful demographic eager to embrace technology, Africa is not just catching up; it is excelling, making substantial contributions to the global tech narrative.