Thierry Bolloré joins About:Energy’s Board of Directors

About: Energy, appoints Thierry Bolloré to its Board, where he will steer the company’s automotive and partnership strategy.

Thierry, with extensive automotive industry experience, including roles as CEO of Jaguar Land Rover and Group Renault, will contribute to growth.

The company focuses on innovative battery development using high-quality data to expedite strategic decision-making throughout the supply chain. Its software platform, ‘The Voltt,’ empowers customers to enhance in-house battery development programs, reducing costs and integrating seamlessly with existing modeling software, thereby reducing time to market.

Established in 2021 as a spinout from Imperial College London and the University of Birmingham, About Energy has already attracted top automotive companies. Gavin White, co-founder and CEO expresses excitement about Thierry’s appointment, emphasizing the critical role of batteries in industries like automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace.

Thierry Bolloré, as a Board Director, sees the industry at a crucial point in its electrification transition, highlighting the pivotal role of battery modeling and development. He acknowledges About:Energy’s remarkable progress in just 18 months, attracting investments, research grants, and significant OEM partnerships. Thierry believes About:Energy is well-positioned to lead the industry’s growth as battery demand rises, expressing delight in joining the Board at this pivotal time.