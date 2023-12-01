SmartCIC partners with local NGO to empower youth in West Africa

SmartCIC, a global managed service provider, has partnered with Maxim Nyansa Foundation, an African non-governmental organisation (NGO), to provide young people across Africa with IT training, hardware, and micro-financing.

The partnership is focused on enabling more African youth, in particular young women to build careers and launch successful IT businesses in their local areas.

Maxim Nyansa was established in Ghana in 2016. It provides almost 57,000 students with access to ICT labs, hosts more than 100 school projects, and has trained nearly 700 teachers in Burkina Faso, Gambia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

Maxim Nyansa is supporting students in high schools across Africa by providing them and their teachers with much-needed IT infrastructure and educational software.

Specialist Boot Camp Courses

SmartCIC is supporting Maxim Nyansa through this initiative with specialist boot camp courses, hardware donations to its training centres and schools, and lending to start or expand small businesses.

It will introduce three-month long, residential networking boot camps to equip and prepare young graduates for the new local and international job market by giving them access to valuable and affordable training. Women will have explicit priority for these training and startup programs.

Catherine Hemingway, Sales Director and Co-Founder at SmartCIC, expresses the passion and enthusiasm with which they support this initiative, “We are passionate about supporting the local markets that we operate in and providing young Africans, in particular women with new opportunities to build their careers in IT.”

Provision of IT Equipment to schools across West Africa

As a part of the initiative, SmartCIC is providing its used IT equipment to Maxim Nyansa for use in its training programmes and is asking that its carrier partners contribute unwanted hardware to the organisation.

Additionally, SmartCIC’s Barcelona warehouse will become Maxim Nyansa’s official depot for second-hand hardware in the south of Europe.

SmartCIC will use its global logistics offering to ship and deliver hardware to sites in Ghana, Nigeria and other West-African countries where Maxim Nyansa is located.

Based on the success of this partnership, SmartCIC will look at growing this initiative in markets beyond Africa. There is potential for the development of similar training, certification and micro-financing initiatives in Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions.