MTN partners with WIM Technologies

MTN has announced a strategic collaboration with WIM Technologies to implement the innovative Unison FWA solution, enhancing Fixed Wireless Access for superior connectivity.

Amith Maharaj, Executive Network Design and Planning at MTN, expressed, “Our collaboration with WIM Technologies exemplifies our dedication to providing customers with exceptional FWA services. With enhanced network governance, personalised package recommendations, and optimised network performance, MTN’s customers can anticipate a superior home internet experience.”

Anshul Malhotra, CEO of WIM Technologies at WIM Technologies, echoed this sentiment, adding, “We are thrilled to partner with MTN to elevate their FWA offerings. Unison FWA represents our commitment to empowering telecommunications providers with innovative solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and network performance.”

This partnership underscores MTN’s commitment to providing reliable home internet, utilizing real-time analytics for optimal service and personalized recommendations. The collaboration aims to ensure network stability, optimize resource allocation, and offer customers a superior and consistent home internet experience. MTN’s dedication to digital solutions reinforces its position as a leader driving Africa’s progress.