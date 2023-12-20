Lenovo’s Next Wave in AI-Ready Hybrid Cloud

Lenovo has expanded its hybrid cloud platform for AI, introducing ThinkAgile hyper-converged solutions and ThinkSystem servers powered by the next generation of Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors.

The AI-ready platform enhances cloud deployment, hybrid connectivity, and AI capabilities, enabling a dynamic hybrid AI approach across public, private, and foundational models.

“Lenovo hybrid cloud solutions for AI workloads are propelling innovation and creating a faster, more flexible path to AI by providing data-center level compute to the source of business data,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server, Storage and Software of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With up to 21 percent better performance, customers can leverage the new Lenovo hybrid cloud solutions to reduce their IT footprint, achieve greater ROI, and deliver business outcomes. The new portfolio is designed to support today’s AI, virtualization, and multi-cloud workloads while increasing energy efficiency and agility with one seamless platform.”

The solutions, including ThinkAgile HX, MX, and VX, optimize AI performance and cloud agility, with built-in AI acceleration supporting Intel’s AMX technology.

Lenovo also offers Professional Services for AI and TruScale as-a-service options, providing integrated hybrid cloud solutions and aiding businesses in simplifying IT and accelerating AI adoption.