Introducing the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 2024!!!!!!

HUAWEI has unveiled the latest edition of the MateBook D 16 for 2024, featuring a 16-inch display, enhanced performance with the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H Processor, and a longer battery life of up to 70 Wh.

With a sleek and lightweight design at 1.68kg and 17mm thin, the MateBook D 16 provides a spacious screen real estate, ideal for productivity.

The laptop incorporates Dual Shark Fin Fan technology for efficient cooling, a 180° hinge for versatile use, and a 5-Star Wi-Fi Signal Capability Certification.

Additionally, it introduces a Super Device feature for seamless connectivity and smart video conference tools for an enhanced remote work experience. Available from January 15, 2024.