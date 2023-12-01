HTC.Together HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Summit fosters Innovation and Economic Growth

HTC.Together HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Summit, held in Dubai, showcased a fusion of collaboration and innovation.

The first day of the event was hosted on the 27th of November at the illustrious Dubai Opera, and brought together Huawei Ecosystem partners from China and across the Middle East and Africa.

Building bridges for future growth

Organised in partnership with Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), the focus of the summit was on fostering innovation, economic growth, and developments in technology and tourism.

When converging technology and opportunity, HDC. Together acts as the bridge connecting the MEA region and China, fostering innovation, partnerships, and business exchange across markets, paving the way for growth and a better future.

Importance of Collaborative Efforts to Advance Technology and Innovation

Throughout the summit, speakers emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts within Huawei’s Ecosystem for advancing technology and innovation.

Eng. Maryam Al Balooshi, Vice Chair and UAE representative of the Committee of Aviation Environment Protection (CAEP)- ICAO, emphasised that, “In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Huawei’s ecosystem stands as a testament to transformative collaboration, enriching experiences by building bridges for a better future.”

Strategising for the year ahead

The event outlined a comprehensive 2024 action plan with 24 strategic partners joining the conversation, formalising commitments to innovation and growth across regions including the Emirates, Arabian Oud, Jahez and Viu, all who expressed their commitment to these shared goals.

The summit featured dynamic discussion panels and round tables, engaging industry experts to provide insights into industry trends, and further explored the collaborative potential of HUAWEI AppGallery and Petal Ads.

Unveiling Prospects with AppGallery

With a focus on fostering new growth opportunities in gaming, HUAWEI AppGallery is taking advantage of Huawei’s rapid expansion across the MEA region and China.

The summit also served as a platform for facilitating partnerships and collaboration between local and global players, fostering an environment of innovation and mutual growth.

Participants were treated to working presentations and demos, sharing insights, case studies and success stories from top regional and global gaming partners, offering a overview of the latest market trends.

Industry leaders joined the MEA Game Business Trends panel, unpacking esports, Government support, the payment landscape and the importance of localisation.

Global perspective

Emirates provided an insightful account of its journey with Huawei Ecosystem, highlighting their successful collaboration and provided valuable benchmarks for the broader travel industry, emphasising the power of strategic partnerships within the evolving technological landscape.

This year, Emirates App successfully released a version designed for Huawei’s smartwatches that allows users to use QR codes as boarding passes.

Petal Ads and Regional Insights

Additionally, Middle East Communications Network (MCN) provided a comprehensive analysis of global and regional advertising trends tailored for regional advertisers.

This included an in-depth overview of the current global advertising landscape, emerging trends, consumer behaviour patterns, and effective strategies.

The presentation highlighted Petal Ads’ advanced capabilities in delivering enriched user experiences, setting the stage for a new era in the advertising market.