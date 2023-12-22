FBC and Education Africa Help to Spread Joy this Christmas

FBS, a global broker, and Education Africa, a non-profit organization committed to poverty alleviation through education, united again to distribute Christmas gifts and extend their warm wishes to families in need from Etwatwa, Daveyton. As part of their ongoing collaboration, FBS and Education Africa are eager to make a positive impact in local communities in South Africa.

A Cheerful Performance to Kick-Off the Festive Season

On December 18, to kick-off the joint Christmas initiative, representatives of FBS and Education Africa visited the John Wesley Community Centre in Etwatwa, one of the many communities served by Education Africa, the community center plays a vital role in providing aftercare and youth development services in the region.

Before the organizations set off to present the festive gifts, the Education Africa Alumni Marimba Band, gave a cheerful performance to enhance the festive spirit.

Early Christmas Present

The joint initiative was an early Christmas present to the community of Etwatwa – over 100 children, youth, and adults received food parcels and basic necessities from FBS and Education Africa. With these gifts, the two partners for change hoped to make the festive season better for the locals of Etwatwa.

In continuation of their commitment to education, it is to be pointed out that earlier this year, both organizations collaborated to support Masibambane College in Orange Farm. This exemplifies FBS and Education Africa’s dedication to making a lasting difference in the lives of those they serve.