COLORFLY Launches CDA-M2 Hi-Fi USB DAC Amplifier

COLORFLY, a high-end professional audio brand under COLORFUL, proudly presents the CDA-M2 Hi-Fi USB DAC and Amplifier, available in two eye-catching colors – starry gray and a limited-edition purple.

The CDA-M2 limited edition purple is exclusive to only 100 units. COLORFUL also takes pride in announcing that the CDA-M2 has received the prestigious 2023 CGD Contemporary Good Design Award. The CDA-M2 Purple Limited Edition is a collaborative creation with dd HiFi, a leading Chinese professional audio cable brand.

Outstanding Audio Quality

The COLORFLY CDA-M2 Hi-Fi USB DAC/Amplifier is equipped with two Cirrus Logic DAC CS43198 flagship audio processors – a groundbreaking feature for the M Series DAC/Amplifiers. Its internal circuitry employs a 6-layer gold-plated PCB, strategically isolating digital and analog circuits for optimal audio processing. The M2 also boasts two independent XR2001 amplifier chips for the 3.5mm and 4.4mm outputs with a dynamic range of up to 130dB.

Cutting-Edge Audio Technologies

Built upon COLORFLY’s flagship player audio architecture, the CDA-M2 features the cutting-edge Jitter Kill Femtosecond Clock Technology, designed exclusively for U series players. Operating in ASYNC mode, it meticulously restructures data, enabling audio signal transmission to bypass USB clock and SRC interference, unlocking a journey of pristine, lossless sound.

OLED Display

For easy navigation, the CDA-M2 comes with an OLED display along with all-new control buttons.

Flexible Two-Level Gain

The CDA-M2 offers two levels of gain, High/Low, allowing users to optimize output for either headphones or earbuds. Users can easily adjust gain with the help of the information on the OLED display.

Tailor-Made Upgraded Cable

The CDA-M2 comes bundled with an upgraded USB-C cable featuring a pure copper silver-plated core for low latency, protected by multi-layer insulation.

UAC 1.0 Game Mode

The CDA-M2 features a UAC 1.0 Game Mode designed for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, serving as a high-quality audio decoder for supported game consoles.

Volume Memory

The CDA-M2 introduces the new Volume Memory feature that saves volume level when connected to any front-end device.