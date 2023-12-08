Airbus and BMW Group launch Quantum Computing Competition

Airbus and BMW Group have jointly launched a groundbreaking global Quantum Computing Challenge named “The Quantum Mobility Quest” to address longstanding challenges in aviation and automotive that have proven insurmountable for classical computers.

This pioneering challenge marks the first collaboration of its kind, uniting two leading global industry players to leverage quantum technologies for practical industrial applications. The initiative aims to unlock the potential for creating more efficient, sustainable, and safer solutions, thereby shaping the future of transportation.

Isabell Gradert, Vice President of Central Research and Technology at Airbus, expressed the timeliness of focusing on quantum technology and its potential societal impact. The partnership with BMW Group is seen as an opportunity to advance the technology, bridging the gap between scientific exploration and its practical applications. The challenge is open to students, PhDs, academics, researchers, start-ups, companies, or professionals worldwide, to catalyze a significant paradigm shift in aircraft design and operation.

Dr. Peter Lehnert, Vice-President of research Technologies at BMW Group, highlighted the success of previous Quantum Computing Challenges and emphasized the new wave of innovation focused on exploring technology capabilities for sustainability and operational excellence. The BMW Group aims to position itself at the intersection of quantum technology, the global ecosystem, and cutting-edge solutions, anticipating significant advances in sustainable materials for batteries and fuel cells, unique and efficient designs, and overall user experience enhancements in BMW Group products.

Quantum computing has the potential to substantially boost computational power, enabling the execution of complex operations that challenge even the most powerful existing computers. In data-driven industries like transportation, this emerging technology could play a crucial role in simulating various industrial and operational processes, offering opportunities to shape future mobility products and services.

Challenge candidates can choose from problem statements such as improved aerodynamics design with quantum solvers, future automated mobility with quantum machine learning, more sustainable supply chain with quantum optimization, and enhanced corrosion inhibition with quantum simulation. Additionally, candidates are encouraged to propose their quantum technologies with the potential to develop novel applications yet to be explored.