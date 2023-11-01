Stanchion Taps Pierre Aurel as New Chief Product Officer

Stanchion Payments, a prominent global provider of payment technology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Pierre Aurel as its new Chief Product Officer. With a remarkable track record in payment product development and innovation, Pierre brings a wealth of experience to his role in Stanchion’s dynamic and expanding team.

Driving Strategic Priorities

Pierre Aurel’s achievements include spearheading the successful launch of Africa’s first SoftPOS solution and pioneering cloud-native solutions. As Chief Product Officer, he will drive strategic priorities aimed at enhancing Stanchion’s product offerings and improving the customer experience across the payments value chain.

A United Vision

Pierre Aurel’s appointment aligns with Stanchion’s mission to adapt to the evolving payment landscape, simplifying complex payment processes for clients. His vision is to bring Stanchion’s technology closer to banking customers by creating mobile applications and web portals that enhance the customer experience.

Pierre Aurel also shares insights into the key challenges and opportunities in the payments and technology field:

“The major challenges that our customers experience are the same ones that have existed for some time – how to manage system complexity while keeping payments simple for end users. Payment technology has achieved this for cardholders with digital wallets like Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, serving as prime examples. Tapping a mobile phone to make contactless payments is both easy and secure, and the payment technology masks all the sophisticated security, encryption, and compliance that underpins it all.”