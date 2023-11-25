Ready for Safe Online Shopping? Check Out These 10 Secure Shopping Tips!

In an era where online transactions dominate, ensuring secure shopping practices has never been more critical. Visa’s “10 Secure Shopping Habits” serves as a comprehensive guide, offering indispensable insights and practical tips to empower consumers with the knowledge needed to navigate the digital marketplace safely. From selecting trusted retailers to safeguarding personal information and recognizing red flags, this guide is a vital resource for individuals looking to enhance their online shopping security.

Explore the essential habits recommended by Visa to fortify your cyber defenses and enjoy a worry-free shopping experience.

Here is a guide for good security hygiene that offers key tips for safe holiday shopping:

1. Shop from Trusted Retailers: Stick to well-known stores and research unfamiliar ones to check their reputation and authenticity.

2. Secure Personal Information: Ensure the website uses ‘https://’ for encrypted transactions. The ‘s’ stands for secure and means that your data is being encrypted and sent over a secure connection.

3. Verify OTP Details: Confirm the purpose and review merchant details before entering OTPs. (e.g., is it for a purchase or issuance of a device token) and review the purchase details such as the merchant name, transaction amount

4.: Avoid Public Wi-Fi: Use a secure, private connection to prevent information theft. Public Wi-Fi networks are often unsecured, which makes it easier for hackers to steal your information.

5. Be Cautious of Unrealistic Deals: Stay skeptical of offers that seem too good to be true. Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails can often sound too good to be true, especially extremely low prices on hard-to-get items