”In Her Bag” for all young Nigerian female entrepreneurs

Nigeria| Femme Africa is launching “In Her Bag – A Business Fund powered by Flutterwave,” designed for young female entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35. The initiative aims to provide financial and social support to nurture business growth and leadership skills.

Understanding the challenges faced by female entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses, Femme Africa has teamed up with Flutterwave, a prominent fintech company, to offer growth opportunities to small and medium-sized business owners in Nigeria.

The program will welcome female entrepreneurs across various sectors, providing a 5-day immersive training program led by industry experts. The initiative includes sessions on branding, sales funding, community building, and e-commerce. The selected participants will gain valuable knowledge, refine strategies, improve leadership skills, and stand a chance to win a grant of 4 million Naira shared among the winners.

Toluwaleke Subair, Programs Manager at Femme Africa, emphasizes that “In Her Bag” reflects their commitment to empowering Nigerian women to lead and innovate within their industries.

Mathieu Limousi, VP of Marketing at Flutterwave, expressed excitement to support this initiative, reiterating the company’s mission to empower small-scale entrepreneurs for a more inclusive future.

Applications for “In Her Bag” open on November 10th, and close on the 17th. Women-founded businesses registered in Nigeria for at least 12 months and using Flutterwave for business transactions qualify. A panel of established business owners will conduct the selection.