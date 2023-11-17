Global Funding Expands to South Africa, Revolutionizing SME Empowerment

Swoop Funding, a global leader in business funding solutions, proudly announces its official launch in South Africa, supported by industry leaders Sage and Enterprise Ireland. This strategic expansion signifies a significant step in Swoop’s commitment to addressing social, political, and economic challenges in the nation. With a mission to combat high unemployment and stimulate economic growth, Swoop empowers South African businesses by providing seamless access to diverse funding solutions.

At the core of Swoop’s mission is a commitment to comprehensive financial support, responding to the 96% of South African small- and medium-sized businesses requesting assistance with Access to Finance. Swoop connects businesses to a range of funding options, including loans, equity investment, and grants, tailored to their unique needs for growth and sustainability.

Establishing roots in South Africa is fortified by influential partnerships with Sage, a global leader in accounting software, and Enterprise Ireland, a cornerstone of Irish economic development. These collaborations underscore a shared commitment to fostering innovation, growth, and sustainability within the South African business landscape.

Ciaran Burke, Co-founder of Swoop Funding, expresses enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce Swoop to South Africa, a country teeming with potential and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit. Our platform is designed to be a catalyst for positive change, offering a lifeline to businesses facing financial challenges.”

Swoop’s presence at AfricaCom, alongside industry leaders and Ireland’s Ambassador to South Africa, HE Austin Gormley, demonstrates a collaborative effort and shared commitment to supporting South African businesses. Already impacting the local business community, Swoop has successfully funded enterprises like Growing Paper, showcasing its efficacy in addressing diverse funding needs.

Ambassador Austin Gormley expresses strong support for Swoop’s entry into the South African market, acknowledging the contribution they will bring by addressing critical challenges and creating meaningful opportunities for local businesses.