Ericsson’s Recognition in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities 5G Network Infrastructure report

Ericsson received recognition in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities 5G Network Infrastructure report for Communications Service Providers, specifically excelling in the 5G for Consumer Business Use Case. It also secured the second-highest position in the two other Use Cases: 5G Core for Common Enterprise and 5G Core for Dedicated Enterprise.

The Gartner® Critical Capabilities analysis offers in-depth insights into the product and service offerings of providers, complementing the company’s Magic Quadrant analysis. This research serves to evaluate product and service ratings based on key capabilities relevant to important and differentiating use cases.

Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution currently powers over 35 live 5G Standalone networks globally, with 80% of the top-20 global communication service providers by revenue choosing it. More than 100 million subscribers benefit from Ericsson’s cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core worldwide, underlining the growing adoption of cloud-native architecture. Ericsson has a history of consistent innovation and transformation across 2G, 3G, 4G, and now 5G technologies, with over 30 live networks operating Ericsson’s 5G Core and cloud-native solutions.

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Core Networks at Ericsson, expressed her delight at the recognition from Gartner, emphasizing the commitment to service excellence and technical expertise. Ericsson’s early adoption of cloud-native technology in the core network positions it as a highly effective partner for CSPs’ core network transformation projects, offering lower risk and total costs.

Ericsson’s strength in 5G Core, cloud infrastructure, and network infrastructure capabilities has been consistently acknowledged, with top rankings in assessments like the Frost Radar™ Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2023 Report and Omdia’s Market Landscape: Core Vendors 2023 report, reaffirming its leadership in the 5G network infrastructure market.