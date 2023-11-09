Elon Musk Announces ChatGPT AI Rival Grok

Elon Musk does it again, breaking every standard and rule in the book. The release of the new xAI – Grok is turning heads with its uncensored, unfiltered, humorous and rebellious personality that says its like it is.

According to Forbes the AI startup xAI will merge with X (Twitter) in an effort to gain a competitive edge over popular AI tools, like Open AI’s ChatGPT and google bard. In a post on X, Elon Musk announced the launch of the new platform 4 days ago that is available to long-term x premium account users, who are being given priority.

The AI startup, bizarrely named Grok is highly uncensored in its communication style, witty and sometimes even rude. The AI is modelled after the Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy – intended to answer almost anything and sometimes even takes it one step further by suggesting what questions to ask.

The advantage that Grok has is its access to real-time knowledge through the X-platform, whereas ChatGPT is limited, drawing from information no further than the end of 2022. From a research perspective, having real-time access to what is happening in the world, minute for minute, undeniably gives the platform a competitive edge.

You can ask it, what is happening the world right now and it will search through the available sources and provide a comprehensive list of events with links to sources. A function that ChatGPT does not provide. It also presents visuals of the X posts from which it drew its information from.

Grok, only 2 months old, is an early beta product in the beginning phases of training and still has alot to learn. Musk also mentioned that the AI will be “available as a standalone app”. Information as to when it will be launched, what the features will be and how much it will cost has not yet been disclosed.