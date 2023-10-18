Vodacom Group to List and Trade on A2X

Vodacom Group will officially trade as a secondary listing on the A2X Stock Exchange at market open on Thursday, 26 October 2023. From the date of listing, traders can actively trade Vodacom Group’s ordinary shares on A2X.

Complimenting Already Existing Listing on JSE

The secondary listing on A2X complements the company’s primary listing by providing its investors with an alternative trading venue.

Acquisition of Vodafone Egypt

Vodacom Group CFO Raisibe Morathi says, “We are pleased that the secondary listing on A2X has been approved. As we grow and have recently accelerated our growth profile by completing the acquisition of a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt, we are delighted to be able to give our investors an alternative venue to trade and trust they will find this beneficial”.

Vodacom’s African Footprint

Vodacom Group’s mobile networks cover a population of over 500 million people. The leading, purpose-led African connectivity, digital, and financial services company operates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Lesotho, Mozambique, Tanzania, and South Africa, as well as in Kenya and Ethiopia through a 35% shareholding in Safaricom.

A2X CEO, Kevin Brady said, “Vodacom is one of Africa’s most recognized and respected brands and we are delighted to be welcoming them onto our platform next week. We look forward to demonstrating the benefits that a listing on A2X will bring to both Vodacom Group and its investors.”

A2X, regulated by South African authorities, offers a secondary trading venue for companies under the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012.