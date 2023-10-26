Unlocking Sustainable Data Storage: 7 Key Advancements

As the world places greater emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, IT departments are actively promoting sustainability efforts.

According to research from Enterprise Strategy Group, a significant majority (93%) of IT decision-makers consider a supplier’s ESG program when making IT purchasing decisions. In today’s digital age, the exponential growth of data has placed immense pressure on organizations to adopt sustainable practices across all aspects of their operations.

Combine this with the most significant energy price increases witnessed in five decades, and the fact that data centers consume approximately 200 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity, nearly 1% of global electricity demand, it’s no surprise that implementing green data centers and addressing the ‘Environmental’ aspect of ESG is a top priority for IT decision-makers.

Moreover, this is particularly critical in South Africa, where electricity tariffs have surged by around 450% since the start of load shedding in 2008.

Modern storage solutions offer five key benefits for sustainable data storage and can pave the way for a more energy-efficient and sustainable future.

1. Energy efficiency: Sustainable data storage solutions are designed to minimize energy consumption through the use of advanced hardware technologies, including solid-state drives (SSDs) and energy-efficient processors. This optimization reduces electricity bills and carbon footprints.

2. Software-defined storage: Virtualization and cloud computing play a pivotal role in sustainable data storage. They consolidate physical servers into virtual machines, leading to higher server utilization rates and reduced energy consumption. Cloud-based storage solutions enhance sustainability by offering scalable, shared infrastructure that optimizes energy consumption and reduces waste.

3. Cost savings enabled by advanced technologies: Adopting sustainable IT data storage can lead to substantial cost savings. Optimizing resource allocation and implementing advanced solutions drive energy efficiency, reduce hardware and maintenance costs, and maximize data center footprint.

4. Edge Computing & Artificial Intelligence: Sustainable alternatives like edge computing and AI optimization decentralize data processing and storage, reduce latency, enhance data security, and minimize extensive network infrastructure requirements. This aligns with sustainability goals, reduces energy consumption, and improves operational efficiency.

5. Minimizing data footprints: Data deduplication and compression techniques eliminate redundant or duplicate data, reducing storage requirements and enhancing system efficiency. These methods lead to cost savings, improved backup and recovery times, and reduced energy consumption.

6. Environmental conservation: Sustainable data storage leverages renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact. Adopting renewable energy sources reinforces an organization’s commitment to a sustainable future.

7. Regulatory compliance: Governments and regulatory bodies are imposing stricter environmental regulations, including those related to data storage. Sustainable storage practices help organizations comply with these regulations, avoid penalties, and demonstrate their commitment to sustainable business practices.

Advancing sustainability is a collective effort. The growth of sustainable data storage is a testament to the industry’s commitment to mitigating the environmental impact of data storage practices. Virtualization, cloud, renewables, edge computing, and AI advance sustainable data storage, driving continuous evolution in the field.

Embracing these practices ensures long-term viability and fosters a greener, more sustainable future.

Amid the IT industry’s growing focus on ESG initiatives, Dell’s modern storage portfolio emphasizes energy efficiency, thermals, cooling, and infrastructure consolidation. This empowers organizations to navigate data-driven challenges while reducing their environmental impact.

By Darrin Murray, Storage Platforms and Solutions Sales Manager for Dell Technologies South Africa