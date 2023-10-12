UiPath Appoints Zakaria Haltout as Area Vice President for MEA Regions

UiPath, a prominent enterprise automation software company, has named Zakaria Haltout the Area Vice President for the Middle East and Africa regions.

This strategic move aims to strengthen UiPath’s leadership capabilities in regions with significant potential for rapid adoption of automation and Artificial Intelligence, providing unparalleled support to UiPath’s customers and partners. Zakaria Haltout will report to Mark Gibbs, the President of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions at UiPath.

Leveraging the Transformative Power of AI-Powered Automation

Haltout expressed his enthusiasm about joining UiPath, “I am excited to join UiPath at a time of tremendous growth for the company and amid a growing appetite from organizations in the region to leverage the transformative power of AI-powered automation.

“As proven by the accelerated adoption of cloud computing services, the MEA region is poised to deliver some of the most advanced digital leaders globally. I’m confident that AI-powered automation will play a key role in the digital transformation of every organization in the MEA that is committed to enabling citizens, customers, and workers to experience the power of AI at work.”

Rapid Digital Transformation Makes Way for Innovation

Mark Gibbs, President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions at UiPath, highlighted the region’s rapid digital transformation, underscoring the boundless potential for innovation fueled by automation in the MEA ecosystem.

As a global leader in the automation and AI domain, UiPath continuously refines its offerings to empower organizations with AI in the workplace. The UiPath Business Automation Platform effectively supports local organizations in achieving their business objectives and maintaining agility and resilience in the face of challenges.

Leadership that Drives Growth

Zakaria Haltout brings over 20 years of business leadership and tech expertise, with a deep understanding of the Middle East and African markets. He has a history of driving growth and value by nurturing strategic business relationships.

Haltout’s background includes a 15-year tenure at SAP, where he held various leadership positions, culminating in his role as Managing Director for the MENA Region. During his time at SAP, he was responsible for defining and executing the go-to-market strategy and sales across all segments. Before his tenure at SAP, Haltout worked for Oracle and Siemens.

Haltout has maintained a strong focus on customer-centric growth and high employee satisfaction throughout his career.