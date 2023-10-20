Taking Flight: African Aviation Innovators Redefine Aircraft Ownership

At a recent international conference held in Lagos, Innovative aviation company, Vivajets, which provides a full range of Aircraft Management Services, fractional ownership opportunities, and Aircraft sales and acquisition, built upon its broad experience in the business aviation industry.

The company recently rolled out a set of innovative product offerings at a recent international conference held by the company in Lagos. They released a guide on fractional aircraft ownership, a specialized service that enables customers to become part owners of an aircraft.

Vivajets is one of the brands under Falcon Aerospace Group, alongside digital platforms, CharterXE and FlyPJX.

According to Chukwuerika Achum, the CEO, Falcon Aerospace’s business model derives from the increased demand for business aviation by more Africans doing business across and outside Africa, and non-Africans flying into the continent for business and tourism.

Importance of Business Aviation in Optimizing Operational Efficiency

As Africa undergoes transformation driven by a growing population, innovation, and entrepreneurship, a new generation of business leaders has arisen, highlighting the critical role of business aviation in optimizing their operational efficiency.

Business aviation, therefore, has the potential to stimulate African economic development alongside increased connectivity across the continent.