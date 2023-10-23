KCB & Mastercard Unveil World Elite Credit Cards

KCB Bank Kenya has joined Mastercard to introduce the World Elite Exclusive Credit Card, offering high-net-worth customers exclusive privileges.

The cards come in two categories, tailored for local and international transactions, and include World Debit cards with personalized benefits.

KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director, Mrs. Annastacia Kimtai said: “This exemplifies the bank’s commitment to innovation and giving its customers a delightful experience while fostering a robust cashless economy that benefits everyone. The cards set a new standard of excellence, providing unparalleled benefits and privileges that cater to the refined needs of our discerning clientele. We are confident that this offering will further elevate KCB Bank as the preferred choice for premium and private individuals seeking exceptional financial solutions.”

The Exclusive World Elite card will offer many benefits, including accelerated rewards earning rates, a dedicated 24/7 concierge team for travel arrangements and personalized recommendations, comprehensive travel privileges such as airport lounge access, and preferential treatment at partner hotels and resorts worldwide.

Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President at Mastercard, expressed excitement about the partnership, “This partnership showcases our shared commitment to innovation and providing unparalleled financial solutions to customers in the Kenyan market. The Exclusive World Elite Credit Card combines the global expertise of Mastercard with KCB Bank’s local market knowledge to deliver a truly remarkable banking experience. We are confident that this offering will exceed customers’ expectations in Kenya, providing them with unrivaled privileges and benefits and a truly priceless experience.”