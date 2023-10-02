Infobip Honored with “Innovative Cloud Communications Provider of The Year” Award

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform provider, received the “Innovative Cloud Communications Provider of The Year” award at the Tech Innovation Awards 2023. The ceremony, held on September 22, 2023, at Lagos Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, honored organizations, individuals, and entities that have shown exceptional commitment to digitization and innovation in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector within Nigeria.

Infobip’s award-winning entry showcased their latest conversational experiences blueprint, emphasizing their use of popular channels like RCS Business Messaging (RBM) and WhatsApp Business. Infobip presented these innovations to key stakeholders in the media, eCommerce, telco, and banking sectors for evaluation.

Olatayo Ladipo Ajai, Regional Manager of West Africa at Infobip, stated, “This recognition underscores our firm dedication to democratizing the future of digital interactions between businesses and people. We achieve this by constantly creating and innovating new technological solutions that are scalable, fast, and flexible, adapting swiftly to the ever-evolving market. Combined with our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience, this ensures that our customers can fully leverage our services and distinguish themselves in their respective industries. We are deeply honored to receive this recognition.”

Infobip’s strong partnerships with industry leaders like Meta and Google, enabling them to offer tailored solutions, further solidified their unique position as an innovative cloud communications provider.

Akin Naphtal, Group Publisher, Digital Economy Organiser of 7th Tech Innovation Awards, “Infobip’s solutions not only address the scalability and agility requirements of the ICT industry but also cater to the specific needs of their clients, setting a new standard for innovation in cloud communications. Their combination of innovation, customization, and customer-centricity makes them the deserving recipient of the “Innovative Cloud Communications Provider of The Year” award.”