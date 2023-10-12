Infobip Debuts Experiences: A Game-Changer in Customer Interaction with ChatGPT

Global cloud communication platform Infobip has launched Experiences, a set of predefined GenAI-supported use cases aimed at empowering and enhancing business results for brands.

This initiative begins in Brazil but will expand to other regions worldwide in the coming months, reflecting Brazil’s potential as an emerging economy. Infobip Experiences starts with a GenAI assistant using ChatGPT technology to improve customer interactions, with the goal of increasing sales, saving time, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Infobip Experiences covers a range of applications, starting with GenAI appointment booking services. Initially available on WhatsApp, it allows the personalization of virtual interactions to resemble human conversations. By leveraging ChatGPT technology, communication becomes more comprehensive and humanized, enabling limitless conversations tailored to the ideal style for each platform.

Companies, aiming to integrate generative AI into customer engagement and enhance the consumer experience, find Infobip Experiences adaptable to diverse industries.

Ivan Ostojic, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, emphasized that ease of use and quick implementation are key features. The omnichannel experience will enable customer engagement across various chat and traditional communication applications. While starting with WhatsApp, Experiences aims to expand to other OTT channels like Viber, RCS, and Apple Business Messenger, supported by traditional channels such as SMS and Email for notifications.

The AI assistant responds to consumer questions with human-like and well-informed conversations. If it cannot address the customers’ needs, the inquiry is redirected to a human agent.

Lack of Personalization Harms the Relationship Between Brands and Consumers

Infobip emphasizes personalization in customer relations, as 68% prefer messaging apps for contact or purchases. Yet, 75% of consumers express frustration when customer service lacks personalization. This underlines the significance of introducing AI-powered shopping assistants to improve customer experiences.

Ivan Ostojic added that companies should invest in systems that bring them closer to their target audience and exceed customer expectations. Given Brazil’s receptivity to new technologies, it’s an ideal market for implementing Infobip Experiences.

Boosting customer engagement with personalized, efficient services bolsters brand-customer bonds, ultimately enhancing the customer experience (CX).