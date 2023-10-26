HP Launches A Unified Partner Engagement Platform

HP Inc. has unveiled a comprehensive initiative called HP Amplify for All. This program integrates all of HP’s solutions and services, including Poly, Teradici, and HyperX, into the HP Amplify Program. This move creates a unified global platform for partner engagement.

Doubling Down on Distribution

The program is set to go live on November 1, 2023, and it will also be extended to Distribution Partners. HP Amplify Distribution marks the successful implementation of the HP Amplify Program across all partner categories.

New Benefits for Commercial Partners

In addition to this integration, HP is introducing new benefits for Commercial Partners, effective from November 1. These include the More for More rate multiplier, and enhancing partner compensation. Additionally, launching Fast Lane, which is the industry’s first automated Marketing Development Funds (MDF) reimbursement process.

The company also announced a new program element called Growth Plays, which will be introduced for both Commercial and Distribution Partners in May 2024.

According to Kobi Elbaz, Senior Vice President & General Manager, of HP Global Channel Organization, these enhancements are the result of feedback from HP’s extensive partner network. HP aims to continually refine the Amplify Program to stay ahead of evolving industry dynamics.

HP is also focusing on Distribution Partners with the launch of HP Amplify Distribution. This new program streamlines capabilities and collaboration for distributors, making it easier for them to engage customers effectively. It aims to provide greater flexibility for distributors to maximize profitability and business growth.

Amplify Fast Lane simplifies and accelerates reimbursement for eligible partners through an automated claims and payment procedure, speeding up payment turnaround time by up to 50%.

Starting in May 2024, all HP Amplify Commercial Partners will have access to Amplify Growth Plays, a new specialization program centered around HP’s growth categories. It drives partner profitability by offering tailored benefits to those investing in customer-driven growth areas.

Amplify Impact Expansion

HP is expanding the Amplify Impact partner sustainability program to Distribution Partners and five additional countries: Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Finland.

Partners in 48 countries gain access to HP’s sustainability resources for impact on Climate Action, Human Rights, and Digital Equity.