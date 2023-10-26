Expert Tips on What to Consider When Investing in Shares

Investing in shares is one of the more direct ways to gain exposure to the stock market and to easily diversify your portfolio. However, one needs to know where to invest in order to achieve inflation beating returns over the long term.

Choosing the right investment strategy that aligns with your investment objective and circumstances is critical in planning your investment journey and long-term goals.

Sebastian Pillay, Head of Share Investing at FNB Wealth and Investments says, “despite the volatility in the financial markets, one needs to have a long-term view when investing in shares. Moreover, you need to keep up to date with market activity to ensure that you are aware of what might impact your investment portfolio positively or negatively, and for you to look into ways to mitigate the risks and spot the relevant growth opportunities”.

He further adds that the consistency of investing regardless of market volatility is still the most effective way to build up a long-term portfolio and suggests that when things get complicated, its best to consult an investment advisor for guidance on how to build a portfolio.