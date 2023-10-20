Cyber Av3ngers False Claims on Israeli Attack Exposed

Claims have been circulating the internet about a recent cyber attack carried out against an Isreali power plant. The Guardian, makes mention in their article that, “Israel appeared to confirm claims that it was behind a cyber-attack on Iran’s main nuclear facility on Sunday.”

It is further claimed that the apparent attack took place hours after officials at the Natanz reactor restarted spinning advanced centrifuges. On October 8, the hacktivist group known as Cyber Av3engers claimed responsibility for a cyber attack on the Dorad power plant in Isreal, showcasing PDF files and documents on their Telegram channel as proof.

False Claims Exposed

However, the Israeli authorities have not officially confirmed the cyberattack? Based on various media reports which pointed out the matching of alleged copies of leaks by the Moses Staff group from last year, it was suggested that the claim by Cyber Av3ngers was false.

The data, initially leaked by Moses Staff in June 2022, included information from multiple Israeli companies. The data related to the Dorad private power station breach had timestamps dating back to August 2020, while the leak files’ compression timestamps pointed to June 14, 2022. The leak, comprising of PDF documents, png/jpg photos, and a video was published by the attackers alongside the data leak.

Mismatched Data

By comparing the photos from Cyber Av3ngers with the originals from Moses Staff, Kaspersky experts observed that Cyber Av3ngers reused photos from the Moses Staff leak, including PDF documents and videos. Additionally, Cyber Av3ngers altered the photos by cropping them and adding a logo image before publishing.

Experts have found no evidence linking Cyber Av3ngers with Moses Staff or Cyber Avengers, despite the similarities in names. The individual behind the Cyber Av3ngers Telegram channel may also be attempting to frame Cyber Avengers as impostors.

A comparison of the images from the Moses Staff leak in June 2022, and the images from the Cyber Av3ngers leak claim on October 8, 2023, can be found here.