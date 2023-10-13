Cisco Collaborates DCDT for Digital Acceleration Program Expansion

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and Cisco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a new phase of the Cisco Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) Program in South Africa.

Ms. Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, the Director-General of the Department of Communications and Digital Technology (DCDT), and Ms. Smangele Nkosi, the General Manager of Cisco SA, signed the MoU. Honourable Minister Mondli Gungubele and Mr. Chuck Robbins, Cisco’s Chair and CEO, oversaw the signing ceremony.

This MoU outlines the continuation of the collaboration between Cisco and DCDT, which was initially launched as a three-year program in 2019. The next phase of the program will focus on economic development, digital skills and talent development, sustainable critical national infrastructure, cybersecurity, and the digitization of government services. As part of the CDA Program, Cisco will continue to support South Africa’s long-term digital skills movement, contributing to the country’s digitization agenda. Additionally, Cisco will play a vital role in facilitating digital upskilling and training, promoting job creation, and driving positive economic growth.

Minister Mondli Gungubele commented, “With digitization as the engine of economic growth, we are proud that Cisco’s collaboration with DCDT will contribute to the growth of South Africa’s economy. Together, we will accelerate digital skills transformation, empowering South Africa’s youth and SMMEs, while enabling an inclusive future for all.”

Director-General Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani from the Department of Communications and Digital Technology added, “Reflecting on the achievements of our initial Country Digital Acceleration collaboration with Cisco, I am confident that we will continue to achieve our shared goals.”

Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco emphasized Cisco’s commitment to advancing socio-economic growth in South Africa through the digital economy, stating, “We believe that by empowering communities and businesses with key tools and technologies, they will thrive in South Africa and beyond.”

Cisco’s partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies covers economic development, skills training, national infrastructure, digital government services, and digital workforce readiness.

This partnership aims to drive progress and prosperity in South Africa by leveraging digital technologies and innovation.