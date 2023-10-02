Analyzing Online Reviews: How Many ‘FBS Scam’ Claims are Legitimate?

You can often see various types of FBS scams on the Internet, which talk about the dishonest work of the company. Some believe these words, while others test them from their own experience and do not agree with these words.

FBS – what kind of broker is this?

FBS is an international brokerage company that provides users with access to the Forex market, as well as a wide range of financial instruments.

The company is already represented in hundreds of countries around the world and has won an audience of millions of satisfied customers.

The company provides access to a wide class of financial instruments:

currency; indexes; shares; metals.

Among its stated advantages: are low spreads, convenient payment terminals, and favorable leverage.

In addition to basic services, it offers customers a loyalty program. Technical support is provided not only by phone and mail but also through online messengers and social networks.

The user can choose from several types of trading accounts suitable for various strategies.

At the same time, the company is actively represented on social networks. Her YouTube channel has gathered more than 60 thousand users. More than a million people follow her on Facebook.

Apparently, this popularity is explained by cooperation with famous world football teams and a certain reliability.

Guarantees and verification

Many traders will find it difficult to cooperate with the company for a number of reasons: the official website does not support translation into many languages, although the main languages are present on the site.

Customer reviews about the work of FBS broker

In negative reviews about the FBS broker, users complain about rude treatment from technical support. Customers also complain about difficulties in understanding the essence of working with the tools due to the lack of translation into any language.

After analyzing the company, we can come to the conclusion that there are no obvious signs of fraud. This is explained by the following facts:

availability of official registration;

high-quality official website;

cooperation with famous clubs.

At the same time, there are still a lot of positive reviews from clients who are satisfied with the broker.

What to look for when choosing a broker?

Software. If you plan to trade online, ask your broker what is required.

Education. Some brokers offer free training: webinars, training videos, and step-by-step instructions. You typically gain access to them if you become a client and open a brokerage account.

Risks. Before signing an agreement with a broker, read the risk disclaimer. This document details how you can lose money when trading the stock market.

Therefore, before deciding to choose a broker, study the information as much as possible and try to cooperate with the company. Only after personal experience will you understand whether what is written on the Internet is true or not.