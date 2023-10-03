Acer Unveils Chromebook Plus 515 and 514 in Partnership with Google

Acer has launched its first Chromebook Plus laptops, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and Acer Chromebook Plus 514, in collaboration with Google’s Chromebook Plus initiative. These devices emphasize enhanced hardware designs, improved displays and cameras, along with new productivity, creativity, and multimedia capabilities.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and Acer Chromebook Plus 514 are equipped with the necessary hardware and technology features to enhance productivity, entertainment, and connectivity. Powered by modern high-performance processors, they feature high-resolution IPS displays and 1080p cameras surrounded by narrow bezels, ensuring a focus on vibrant visuals.

James Lin, General Manager of Notebooks at Acer Inc., stated, “Creativity, productivity, and connectivity are the hallmarks of our customers’ dynamic lifestyles, and the capabilities in the new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops surely help our customers do more of what they love.”

These new models cater to users’ advanced needs, enabling them to maximize productivity and creativity with ease. Users can access Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express for photo editing and graphics creation, while built-in editing capabilities allow for quick and easy photo and video enhancements.

For schools, both models are available with Chrome Education Upgrade for seamless device management and access to teaching and collaboration tools. Businesses can opt for the Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 and Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514, which come with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, offering advanced security and device management features.

These Acer Chromebook Plus laptops are designed to cater to various user needs, from education to enterprise, while offering enhanced performance and eco-friendly features.