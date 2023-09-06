Unlock the Power of Energy Performance Certificates for a Sustainable Future

As we approach the December 2025 deadline, property owners from relevant occupancy classes must obtain and display an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) or face severe penalties, including up to five years in jail, fines up to R5-million, or both.

Despite the challenges in obtaining an EPC, it serves as a valuable tool for property stakeholders during buying, selling, or renting decisions.

EPCs Promote Energy Efficiency Awareness and More

EPCs not only promote energy efficiency awareness and improve building energy performance, but they also help property owners identify which buildings offer the most significant potential for energy efficiency improvements.

Rated from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient), an EPC also outlines the necessary measures to enhance a building’s energy efficiency.

Better Understanding Costs and Annual Energy Savings

Collaborating with a knowledgeable partner can help property owners understand the costs and annual energy savings associated with these improvements.

Investors can use an EPC as a vital source of information to estimate potential electricity costs, identify improvement measures, and assess a property’s long-term value.

For sellers, an EPC can enhance property valuations in the market. By attaching the EPC to a property listing, sellers can differentiate their offerings, especially in areas with predominantly poor ratings.

Showcasing Property Owners Commitment

Beyond cost savings, EPCs provide social benefits. With global awareness of sustainability and carbon footprint reduction, a favourable EPC rating showcases a property owner’s commitment to sustainable practices in South Africa, where electricity concerns are prevalent.

Partnering with Experts to Help Leverage Benefits of Building Certification

A positive environmental profile can bolster a company’s reputation and emphasize its eco-friendly focus. Though obtaining an EPC may not be a straightforward process, partnering with the right expert can help property owners leverage the benefits of having their buildings certified.

To sooner unlock the value of understanding energy performance, property owners should be proactive and start the certification process now, rather than waiting until the last minute.

RMS Sustainability Services

RMS, South Africa’s largest privately-owned utilities network manager, can assist clients in complying with the recently gazetted legislation related to energy performance certification. RMS Sustainability Services, a SANAS-accredited inspection body, offers a comprehensive sustainability vision that goes beyond EPCs.

With over 160,000 metering points under management, RMS is well-equipped to guide property owners toward a sustainable future.

By Nikhil Naidoo, Zero Accelerated Sustainability Solution Lead at Remote Metering Solutions