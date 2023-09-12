Sudhir Juggernath Appointed CEO of TelCables South Africa

Angola Cables, an international ICT solutions provider and Africa’s connected network operator has officially appointed Sudhir Juggernath as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TelCables South Africa.

In this capacity, Sudhir will assume responsibility for overseeing and directing the development and expansion of TelCables’ operations throughout the Southern and East African region.

Sudhir brings a wealth of experience to this role, having occupied senior strategic positions in the Southern African Telecommunications and Enterprise markets and beyond. His career has been marked by a focus on fostering growth and strategic business development, with an impressive 20-year track record in the global telecommunications and technology landscape.

His expertise spans various domains, including Wholesale Carrier Connectivity, Big Data Analytics, IoT, Digital Transformation, Unified Communications, Contact Centre, and Managed Services. Sudhir has lent his talents to esteemed organizations such as Siemens, ATIO, Neotel/Liquid, BT Global Services, Dimension Data, and Orange.

Angélo Gama, the CEO of Angola Cables, underscored the significance of Sudhir’s role in positioning TelCables as an integrated ICT solutions provider for businesses and customers in Southern Africa. “TelCables South Africa is a local business with a global presence and Sudhir has both the vision and insights into the changing carrier and enterprise environment. He also understands the needs and requirements of our customers and business partners in the region and is well-placed to drive the business forward.”