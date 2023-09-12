Intelsat and Aalyria Join Forces to Drive Multi-Orbit Connectivity

Intelsat, officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aalyria, based in Livermore, California.

Aalyria holds recognition as a pioneer in advanced software-defined and optical networking communications. The partnership involves major funding to advance cutting-edge optical tech for unprecedented data transfer between terrestrial and space infrastructure.

Bruno Fromont, Intelsat’s Chief Technology Officer, expressed, “Aalyria’s groundbreaking technologies give us the opportunity to pursue highly secure connectivity at unprecedented speeds, opening up new frontiers in satellite communications. The Intelsat-Aalyria collaboration will enable enhanced mobile broadband connections and represents another step forward towards our Next Generation Unifying Network vision enabled by software-defined networking, 5G, and multi-orbit operations.”

The MoU sets up a framework for deploying Aalyria’s versatile software hardware platform for high-speed bidirectional optical connectivity between ground and space assets. These technologies are ready to provide secure and ultra-fast ground-space connectivity solutions that cater to both government and commercial clientele.

In 2024, Aalyria will provide real-time delivery of large data and act as a backup for networks with capacity or security issues.

Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, “The advancements from this collaboration will do for space-based connectivity what the transition from copper to fiber optics did for terrestrial connectivity. Aalyria’s new multi-orbit network-as-a-service is set to make history by offering secure all-optical, hundreds-of-gigabits-per-second connectivity with an eye toward multi-terabit connectivity for a diverse range of platforms and environments, including spacecraft, aircraft, maritime, and remote field operations. With Intelsat’s industry leadership and Aalyria’s visionary technology, we are together reshaping what is possible and creating a fundamental capability to lead and enable a vibrant new space economy.”