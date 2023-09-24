HUAWEI Launches the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 smartwatch

HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (CBG) has unveiled the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4, the latest iteration of the WATCH GT flagship series.

This smartwatch blends advanced design features with robust health and fitness capabilities, aligning with HUAWEI’s new ‘Fashion-Forward’ approach to wearable technology.

Introducing three health features to reshape user perception of active health management

The WATCH GT 4 allows users to personalize their health and sports journey while maintaining a sense of style. It offers two distinct designs: the bold Octagon bezel design in the 46mm model and the elegant Pendant design in the 41mm model.

Classics evolved: Fusing traditional craftsmanship with modern trends

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 introduces creative design elements while preserving the geometric aesthetics of its predecessors. It comes in six different color options and offers versatile choices for various styles, occasions, and personalities. Users can also customize the watch dial to suit their preferences and lifestyles, with access to over 25,000 watch faces in the gallery.

As part of its ‘Fashion-Forward’ brand proposition, HUAWEI integrates smart technology into healthy living with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4. It introduces three significant health features: PPG Arrhythmia Analysis, Menstrual Cycle Management 3.0, and Sleep Breathing Awareness. The watch’s TruSeenTM 5.5+ health indicator monitoring technology provides 30% more accurate heart health readings, even during dynamic activities and in low-temperature conditions.

The upgraded TruSleepTM 3.0 offers comprehensive sleep cycle insights and introduces Sleep Breathing Awareness to monitor breathing irregularities during sleep, enhancing respiratory health awareness.

Outdo Your Best with New Fitness Features

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 enhances the fitness experience with features like improved Activity Rings, the Stay Fit app, and upgraded GNSS tracking, powered by TruSeenTM 5.5+ technology. It also offers a medal system to incentivize users to complete daily fitness goals and access to over 100 sports modes, including trendy options like Padel and esports.

The smartwatch prioritizes convenience and lifestyle with a new launcher, quick messaging, and third-party app access for music and navigation. With up to two weeks of battery life, it outperforms many mainstream watches. It is compatible with both iOS and Android devices while ensuring user privacy and data protection.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 combines fashion, health, and technology, offering a comprehensive wearable solution for users.