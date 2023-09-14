How to Keep High Levels of Privacy & Security on The Threads App

Kaspersky experts have previously uncovered phishing pages that mimic the web version of social networks, collecting users’ logins and passwords.

Additionally, they’ve detected offers related to a so-called “Threads Coin,” promising to “connect users to the Metaverse,” which turned out to be fake and sold for cryptocurrency online. It’s crucial for users to remain vigilant when exploring new social media platforms.

Key Insights on Threads Security Settings

– Threads offers a Security Checkup feature, providing vital security-related information about Threads, Instagram, or Facebook accounts. This includes details on connected email addresses, mobile phone numbers, the last password change, and the status of two-factor authentication (2FA).

– Users must set up 2FA for enhanced security. Threads are linked to the Instagram profile and use the same login credentials. Hence, users should remember that one password grants access to two accounts. Using 2FA as an additional security layer protects accounts from unauthorized access. Reliable password managers can generate and store unique one-time passwords for 2FA, eliminating the need for a separate authentication solution.

– Deleting the Threads account alone is impossible. Deleting the connected Instagram profile is necessary, concealing all data from other social network users. To do this, users can navigate to Settings -> Account -> Deactivate profile and select Deactivate Threads profile.

Privacy Considerations

– Users can manage who can contact them by muting, restricting, or blocking someone, without notifying the contacts involved.

– Muting a user allows you to avoid seeing their posts. Restricting a user prevents notifications of their actions, such as likes or replies. Blocking a user means they won’t find your profile or account. The list of blocked users is shared between Threads and Instagram.

– To mute, restrict, or block someone, visit their profile, click on the three dots in the upper right corner, and select the desired action.

Enhancing Privacy in Threads

– Users can control who can mention them in posts using the ‘@’ symbol.

– Threads offers tools to combat offensive language. Users can filter offensive language in responses to their posts, either through automatic filtering with built-in lists or by manually adding specific phrases and words.

Anna Larkina, Web content analyst expert at Kaspersky, advises, “Before registering on Threads, users should take a few minutes to explore the new tools this social interaction platform offers. Pay attention to the ability to delete the account and account protection measures like 2FA and privacy settings.

“Familiarize yourself with the Privacy Policy to understand what happens to your posts and photos after publication and how easy it is to delete them. Data leaks and account breaches are common today, so it’s essential to study the terms of a new service before signing up.”