Google Introduces New Bard Update

One of Bard’s most significant advantages, as an experiment in collaboration with generative AI, is its ability to tailor responses precisely to your needs. For instance, you can request Bard to initiate a trip planning document for you and your friends, compose an online marketplace listing, or assist in explaining a scientific concept to your children. Now, Bard is becoming even more adept at personalizing its responses, making it easier for you to bring your ideas to fruition.

Google announces Bard’s most advanced model to date. Bard now seamlessly integrates with Google apps and services, enhancing the quality of its responses. Additionally, the “Google it” feature to cross-verify Bard’s answers and expanded its capabilities to a broader range of contexts.

Connect to Google apps and services

Bard Extensions in English launches, a brand-new way to interact and collaborate with Bard. With Extensions, Bard can locate and display relevant information from the Google tools you use daily—such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Google Maps, YouTube, Google Flights, and hotels—even when this information spans multiple apps and services.

For instance, if you’re planning a trip to the Grand Canyon (a project that usually involves multiple tabs), you can now instruct Bard to extract suitable dates from Gmail, fetch real-time flight and hotel details, provide Google Maps directions to the airport, and even share YouTube videos showcasing things to do—all within a single conversation.

Alternatively, envision using Bard to assist with the job application process. You could instruct Bard to “find my resume titled June 2023 from my Drive and summarize it into a concise personal statement.” You can then continue collaborating on your new cover letter.

Committed to safeguarding your personal information. If you choose to use the Workspace extensions, rest assured that your content from Gmail, Docs, and Drive remains confidential, unseen by human reviewers, not utilized by Bard for displaying ads, nor employed to train the Bard model. Furthermore, you maintain complete control over your privacy settings, allowing you to manage how you utilize these extensions, with the ability to disable them at your discretion.

Easily double-check responses and build on shared conversations

Starting today with responses in English, you can utilize Bard’s “Google it” button to more conveniently cross-verify its responses. By clicking on the “G” icon, Bard will analyze the response and determine whether there is corroborating or contrasting information available across the web. When an assertion can be evaluated, you can click on highlighted phrases to explore more about the supporting or opposing data found through Search.

Simplifying the process of building on conversations with Bard.



If someone shares a Bard chat with you via a public link, you can now extend the discussion, pose additional questions on the same topic, or use it as a foundation for your own ideas.

Access features in more languages

As Bard keeps on developing responsibly, Google is expanding access to existing English language features, including the ability to upload images with Lens, receive Search images in responses, and modify Bard’s responses, to over 40 languages.