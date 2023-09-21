Friend.tech’s TVL Balloons by 1400% in Last Month

Friend.tech, the pioneering platform that blends decentralized finance (DeFi) and social media, has been making waves in the crypto world.

According to data tracked by BanklessTimes.com, Friend.tech’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has experienced an astronomical surge. On August 18, 2023, the TVL stood at a modest $2.37 million, but just one month later, it skyrocketed to an impressive $36.71 million, marking a staggering 1,448% increase.

A Remarkable Achievement

Friend.tech’s rapid rise in TVL prompts us to explore the implications of this remarkable achievement. To gain insights into the data, we turned to crypto expert Alice Leetham from BanklessTimes.

FT’s Magnetic Appeal

Alice Leetham points out that these figures unequivocally demonstrate the allure of Friend.tech. She argues that the platform’s charm is a significant factor contributing to its rapid growth within the dynamic and ever-expanding decentralized social media landscape.

Convergence of DeFi and Social Media

Friend.tech’s meteoric ascent in TVL not only captures attention but also underlines the immense potential that lies in merging decentralized finance and social media. This remarkable feat reflects the surging demand for innovative solutions in the constantly evolving crypto sphere.